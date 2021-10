Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 27, 2021

Shawan Rice

"Shawan and the Wonton" Paid for by

Seminole Casino Hotel

moreinparadise.com More Information

Seminole Casino Hotel

506 South First Street

Immokalee

(239) 658-1313

moreinparadise.com Artflo Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, April 9

Seminole Casino Hotel

(239) 658-1313

Free



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.