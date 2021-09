Posted at 9:29 PM, Sep 08, 2021

Joe LeLoup

Owner of Florida Window Geeks Sponsored by

Florida Window Geeks

(239) 308-6868 More Information

Florida Window Geeks

2110 Pondella Road

Cape Coral

(239) 308-6868

www.floridawindowgeeks.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.