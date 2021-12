The Morning Blend: Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Center

Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 16, 2021

Amy Turner

Executive Director for Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center Paid for by

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

www.dhhc.life More Information

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

1860 Boy Scout Dr. B208

Fort Myers

Phone (239) 461-0334

Video Phone (239) 247-5821

www.dhhc.life

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.