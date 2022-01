Laura Georgelos

Vice President, STARability Board of Directors

Merrylee Kandel

Co-Chair, Art Fest Naples

Paid for by

Art Fest Naples at Fleischmann Park

www.artfestnaples.com

More Information

Art Fest Naples at Fleischmann Park

January 15 and 16

1600 Fleischmann Boulevard, Naples

(239) 634-6337

www.artfestnaples.com

Admission is free

Donations accepted to benefit The STARability Foundation