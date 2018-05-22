The Latest Health Technology Trends And Tips For Aging Americans With Mynotifi

MORE ABOUT JOHNNY ROSS:

Johnny Ross has nearly 15 years of experience with Johnson & Johnson in various levels of leadership. While there, he was responsible for representing Johnson & Johnson’s small molecule portfolio consisting of 16 products where he liaised with regional health plans and integrated systems, and PBM’s to negotiate pharmaceutical formulary positioning. While at J&J, he also worked directly and indirectly with the field sales force, where he managed the Women’s Health Care Sales Force in Texas. He worked with field based regional business directors, district managers and field representatives, providing up to date market information to develop non-contractual and contractual push and pull through strategies. Finally, his tenure at J&J afforded him the opportunity to manage several projects related to business development and field sales. He started his career with J&J as sales representative in West Texas. Throughout his career at J&J, he was constantly recognized as a top performer, winning three Presidential Trophies, named Strategic Market Director of the year once, District Manager of the year three times, and sales representative of the year three times. Johnny received his BS in Political Science from Texas Tech University in 1986 and his Masters of Public Administration from Angelo State University in 1989.