The Golden Girl of Wellness

Dubbed by “ELLE” magazine as “The Golden Girl of the Wellness World”, internationally-renowned chef, wellness writer, and content creator Candice Kumai sits on The Well+Good Council and was recently named one of Arianna Huffington’s “Top 20 New Role Models in 2017”. A classically-trained chef, former line cook, former television host, former model-turned-wellness journalist, and five-time bestselling author of “Clean Green Eats”, “Clean Green Drinks”, “Pretty Green Drinks”, “Pretty Delicious”, “Cook Yourself Sexy”, and “Cook Yourself Thin”, Candice contributes to numerous national wellness and lifestyle publications like “ELLE”, “Cosmopolitan”, “Shape“, “Bon Appétit”, “Well+Good”, “Yoga Journal”, “Men’s Journal”, “Pop Sugar”, “”Byrdie”, “Wall Street Journal”, and “Girlboss”.

Born and raised in Carlsbad, California in a mixed culture home, Candice hones a cosmopolitan perspective that continues to inspire her work today. A Top Chef alumna, Candice has appeared as a regular judge on “Iron Chef America” and “Beat Bobby Flay”. Currently living in Brooklyn, New York, Candice’s dedication to philanthropy and volunteer efforts includes partnerships with City Harvest, The White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), Thousand Days, The Japan Society, Wellness in The Schools (WITS), Health Corps, The US Japan Council, The Chef’s Garden, and The James Beard Foundation. In addition, Candice serves as a mentor for high school and college students through Health Corps and The Resolution Project.