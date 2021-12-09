Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.

Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright respectively, with Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman also starring and fan favorites with Pooch Hall and Coby Bell making special appearances.

Wendy Raquel Robinson is a Best Actress NAACP Image Award recipient and a 2021 Emmy-nominated executive producer. In addition to her nine seasons as Tasha Mack on THE GAME, she is best known as the no-nonsense diva principal, Regina Grier, on “The Steve Harvey Show,” and she made television history as the first African American actress to portray iconic Disney villain Cruella DeVille in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants.” Additional television credits include “Dear White People,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “The Parkers,” “Here We Go Again,” “Family Guy,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents!,” “Minor Adjustments,” “Insecure,” “Grand Hotel,” and CBS’ MACGYVER. Feature film credits include “A Weekend with The Family,” “Miss Congeniality,” “Something New,” “Rebound,” “Two Can Play That Game,” and “A Christmas Surprise.”

Hosea Chanchez was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the NAACP Image awards for “The Game,” which he starred in for all nine seasons. He was recently featured in the Lifetime event movie series “Seven Deadly Sins,” playing a leading role in “Lust” and “Envy.” Additional television credits include “Black Lightning,” “All American,” “Major Crimes,” “Fanatic” and “Down For Whatever.” Film credits include “96 Minutes,” as well as Regina King’s directorial debut, “Let the Church Say Amen,” for BET. Chanchez created his own one-man show “Good Mourning” at the Hudson Theatre and is currently developing the independent feature “Ruth,” which he wrote to direct and star in.

