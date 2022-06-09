The Future of Home Ownership

The housing market has been booming. Since 2019, home prices rose nearly 30% and a typical home is about $80,000 more expensive than pre-pandemic. Fewer options for homebuyers are leading to multiple offers and increased competition in the housing market and in some cases closing the door on home ownership for a large section of the population.

This has left many potential customers wondering how they can get on the economic path to home ownership and access to the housing market. Now a new program is available here in (city) that offers those who wouldn’t qualify for a mortgage to first rent at below market rates with an option to buy as their financial conditions improve.

Home Partners of America has a mission to provide people who would otherwise be locked out of the traditional single-family housing market a new path to homeownership.

VP, Property Management at Home Partners of America, Nicole Konkel, is here to answer questions on this first-ever private sector program to offer below market rents and paths to homeownership for underserved populations.

Paid for by: Home Partners of America