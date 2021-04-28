The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags have been independently produced by Distinctive Assets for the past 19 years. They will once again be delivered exclusively to nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress and Best Director categories. They are NOT handed out at the ceremony or at a random hotel gift suite but rather conveniently and safely delivered to select nominees in the week leading up to the show.

This year’s gift bonanza features two of Oprah’s favorite things in Cozy Earth ultra-soft loungewear and Cup of Té Organic Loose Leaf Teas, t-shirts and totes supporting great causes from Bonfire, transformative luxury skincare gift sets from Miage, Celltrient anti-aging cellular nutrition and C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, indulgent chocolate treats from Bahlsen Cookies, incredible getaways to Golden Door and Pater Noster Lighthouse, Change-Maker Village anti-racism children’s books, Tractive GPS tracking devices for pets, luxury Vintage Eyewear, 24K gold Hollowtips vape cartridges, sleep tracking and meditation with Muse S: The Brain-Sensing Headband, The Happiness Planner guided journal sets, nutritious and delicious snacks from Karma Nuts, a case of HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water, LOCI premium vegan sneakers, fun and competitive games from Exploding Kittens and lots of #selfcare from Lilac 11, Kanai Organics, Isa Lazo, Sal Terrae Shop, Soul Candles, Taiya Institute, IV on Call, Elixinol, 5EHemp and Hotsy Totsy Haus. Plus there are dozens of other fabulous items from PETA, OMGiGi Jewelry, Trust Me Vodka, London Sock Company, Ryst Mask and more … with additions being made on a daily basis.

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag,” says Distinctive Assets founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary. “This year’s gift bag is one of my favorites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it.”

