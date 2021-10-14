Watch
The CurderBurger

What began as a social media joke turned into a movement.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 09:00:31-04

Business owners know that to keep customers happy, you need to give the people what they want. And in this case, what the people want is cheese curds. But, cheese curds on a bun? It’s a dream come true!

The social media team at Culver’s had a little fun back on April 1, announcing the (fictional) menu addition of The CurderBurger – a burger made of cheese curds – and the crowd went wild. Really wild. Circulate-a-petition-and-gather-hundreds-of-signatures wild. Turns out people don’t joke about cheese curds. You offer a cheese curd burger; you’d better deliver a cheese curd burger.

