The Art Of Ink - "Black Ink Crew" - New Season

This season follows the cast returning to normalcy after enduring a life-changing year and finding a renewed sense of purpose - growing from their past mistakes to form a stronger future.

Cast this season include:

After being forced to shut down the 9MAG shop for 3 months, Ryan is back and business is thriving - he’s already contemplating an expansion. Through therapy, he continues to uncover why certain choices he makes tend to heavily impact the personal relationships in his life, as he undertakes a process of self discovery in order to help mend previous decisions.

Over the past year, Charmaine realizes that it is time for a change. She is ready to burst out the house and return to the Chicago scene by rebooting 2nd City Ink and reestablishing her professional relationships, all while having to struggle with loss within her family.

Don is on a constant journey of spiritual, mental and physical growth with the launch of a new business at the top of his goals list. However, an unexpected health scare could potentially put it all at risk.

Phor is proactively preparing for fatherhood and starting a family. While he is excited about welcoming his son into the world, he is also anxious about the idea of co-parenting.

During the lockdown, Miss Kitty returned to Washington, D.C. to be closer to family but is now ready to come back to Chicago and finally help 2nd City Ink realize its full potential as one of Chicago’s top tattoo shops.

For more info, visit:

https://www.vh1.com/shows/black-ink-crew-chicago