The All New Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid

Rebecca Lindland serves as executive analyst for Kelley Blue Book. In this role, she oversees the creation and delivery of consultative, actionable and differentiated insights for automakers and advertising agency clients. Working with many departments within Cox Automotive, Kelley Blue Book’s parent company, Lindland cohesively synthesizes available data and reports, highlighting interesting and relevant data to help shape storylines for automakers. Additionally, using these insights, she frequently speaks with media on current and upcoming trends and timely automotive news topics. Prior to joining Cox Automotive in 2015, she spent more than two years as a senior research fellow for the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Lindland created and developed the non-profit institution’s transportation studies initiative, and spearheaded a research project aimed at analyzing the Saudi Arabian light-vehicle market to evaluate potential methodologies for applying fuel economy standards, while minimizing market disruption. She also led a market-sizing project estimating adoption rates of alternative fuel vehicles in the U.S. market, advising regulators, academics and manufacturers on the topic. Previously, Lindland spent more than 10 years at IHS Automotive as director of research and formerly, as a director of industry research and senior analyst. As a veteran industry analyst, Lindland is highly respected in the automotive industry and frequently interviewed by national media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, National Public Radio, WIRED, and CBS News, among others. She also recently served on two National Academies of Sciences committees, “Overcoming Barriers to Electric Vehicle Deployment” and “Cost, Effectiveness and Deployment of Fuel Economy Technologies for Light-Duty Vehicles.” Lindland holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Gordon College in Wenham, Mass.

