Tech Trends '21

Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, talks about why it’s important to get a head start on your shopping this year and shares a sneak peak of tech gifts that are sure to be a hit.

About the Andrea Smith:

Andrea Smith is an award-winning news and technology journalist. She spent over two decades as technology producer at ABC News and was most recently Lifestyle Tech Editor at Mashable. Andrea explores the many ways technology changes how we live, work and communicate, such as digital parenting, health and retail trends. She is the co-host of the weekly Parenting Bytes Podcast and writes about consumer technology for a variety of tech websites, including NBC News, PopSci, Techlicious and Huffington Post. Andrea appears frequently as a guest expert in technology segments on ABC News, World News Now, Good Morning America Now, WABC-TV, Fox News and CNBC.