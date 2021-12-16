Tasty Holiday Entertaining Fun

The holiday season is such a special time to gather friends and family to share great wines, food and a casual spread of savory cheeses and decadent chocolates. But with so many tasty products to choose, consider letting one of the nation’s top experts help create the perfect wine pairings, all from ALDI at prices that will make you merry.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN ABOUT HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING:

PARTY BUDGET — Wine selections for under $10 and affordable gourmet cheeses

AWARD-WINNING — High-quality affordable wine and food for a vibrant spread

ONE-STOP PARTY — Premier food, wines and holiday gifts for everyone on your list

AMAZING APPETIZERS — Build an amazing selection without stressing your wallet