Talk To Football Legend Ron Jaworski Before The Big Game

Ron Jaworski may be best known as a former NFL quarterback or an ESPN football analyst. Jaworski’s strong and accurate right arm earned him the nickname of “The Polish Rifle” and carved himself a niche as one of the game’s top quarterbacks in 17 years of pro football, 10 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he’s also remembered as much for his intelligent leadership, infectious enthusiasm and fiery determination as for his ability to throw the football.

It’s that leadership and determination that he’s now applying to helping people reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) - especially those who have already had a heart attack or stroke, and now have greater possibility for a second event.

Ron’s good friend and business partner has experienced cardiovascular problems, so it’s an issue close to his heart. Ron also hosts a podcast called, “True to Your Heart,” where he sits down with leading health experts to help guide the audience through a new way of looking at their cardiovascular (CV) health. The discussions focus on different preventive measures that you can take to help lower your CV risk.

Like the importance of his offensive line tackling opposing players when he was a quarterback, Ron appreciates the importance of tackling the reality of heart health and encourages at risk patients and their caregivers to act now and talk to their health care provider (HCP) about options to help reduce their risk of another CV event.

Through hosting the podcast, Ron says he’s learned that it’s important for people to speak with their HCP as soon as possible so they can determine the right treatment for each individual’s situation.

