Summer Energy Efficiency

About Brittani Youman

Brittani Youman is an HVAC-industry philanthropist and a powerful source of information on energy efficiency, green living and home comfort related topics. Youman can provide audiences with insightful information and advice on topics including home automation, home technology for energy savings, indoor air quality, reducing energy usage and increasing energy efficiency, how to save money on summer and winter utility bills, how to prepare your home for seasonal shifts through simple home maintenance, when to consider repairing or replacing heating and cooling equipment, and how to create a healthier, more environmentally friendly home. Youman is educated on a variety of modern home technologies, from smart device connectivity to heating and cooling systems. She is able to provide a range of tips and advice regarding making smart home purchases, stemming from her product development .