Summer Beauty Must Haves With Emily L. Foley

While we all love spending time in the sun by the pool, at the beach, or at a backyard BBQ, the summer months can wreak havoc on our skin care. Long days outside in the sun, humid weather and dry heat can all take a real toll on our skin.

Luckily, we have some tips and products to help you navigate the summer months.

Beauty Expert Emily L. Foley discusses:

The importance of protecting yourself from the sun

Summer makeup tips and how to best treat your skin

Tips on beating the heat and nourishing your skin while you do it

This segment is brought to you by CeraVe, Neutrogena, and Olay Bodywash.

About Emily L. Foley

Emily is a freelance writer and on-air beauty and lifestyle expert. Specializing in beauty, fashion, entertainment and The Bachelor franchise (it’s totally a specialty), she writes for magazines such as Allure, Glamour, O, The Oprah Magazine, Marie Claire, US Weekly, and on the web for Brides.com, Refinery29.com, and Glamour.com. She's interviewed Oscar, Grammy and reality show winners; the designers who've dressed them, and the fans who love them. Emily resides in Atlanta with her husband and their exceptionally wonderful young children.

