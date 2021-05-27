Summer 2021: Staying Safe In The Sun

With summer just around the corner, everyone is excited to get outdoors and enjoy the weather. While this can be the best time of year for many, it’s also the time of year when people are most prone to going out without properly preparing for the sun.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and a good opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of daily sun protection. Tommy Bahama is a member of The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Corporate Council and as a member, supports the Skin Cancer Foundation’s work to empower people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection, early detection and the treatment of skin cancer.

Tommy Bahama is helping people enjoy the great outdoors while staying safe in the sun. Select fabrics used in Tommy Bahama apparel, swimwear and beach gear with 30-50 UPF protection have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for effective sun protection.

