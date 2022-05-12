Watch
Successfully Master At-Home Hair Color and Styling

With Celebrity Stylist, Gregory Patterson
From launching in-house brands such as ion which has boomed to 550+ products, to developing new brands like Strawberry Leopard, Sally Beauty has best-in-class products for all hair types and textures to help achieve the look they desire. Celebrity Hairstylist and DIY Expert for Sally Beauty, Gregory Patterson, brings his electrifying attitude and pro-knowledge to everything he doesHe breaks down the latest tips and tricks so you can master hair color and care at home while sharing the essential products you need to start your DIY journey with Sally Beauty.

