Staying In Your Home Longer As You Age!

The concept of “aging in place” requires planning and coordination of your health care, including making plans for preventive care with your health care provider, whether it’s in their office or through telemedicine.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 22, 2021
As uncertainty around the pandemic continues in Texas, staying safe in your home, particularly for seniors, has become even more important. According to a 2018 AARP survey, 77% of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes as they age, but fewer than 6 in 10 think that option will be open to them. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, COPD and heart disease can lead to a loss of independence and result in the need for institutional care or other long-term services and supports, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

