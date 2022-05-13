Watch
Staying Healthy While Heading Back to Work

Is Your Workspace Ready?
Lysol Pro Solutions
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 10:54:34-04

After two years of remote and hybrid working, most Americans are eager to return to the office. However, everyone’s expectations of cleanliness have changed forever, and offices can be a major source of germs – not just COVID-19, but many other viruses and bacteria.

Leading hygiene expert, Dr. Lisa Ackerley, Director, Medical and Scientific Engagement, Hygiene, at Reckitt’s Lysol Pro Solutions, is here to discuss how and why businesses can better protect their employees and clients, share what should be included in a comprehensive office hygiene program, plus explain the benefits of creating a company culture that shows it cares for its people by following health safety best practices.

Paid for by: Reckitt

