Spring Road Trip Trends

Amy E. Goodman is a nationally recognized media maven and frequent lifestyle contributor on the airwaves including the Today show, Rachael Ray, Wendy Williams, The Talk, The View, ET! to name but a few. She’s deftly tackled travel reportage, whether celebrity hot spots for In Style magazine and destination weddings and honeymoon reporting for In Style Weddings, to the best of regional and coastal destinations for Southern Living and Coastal Living respectively. She was the host for Washington Flyer TV, where she created monthly installments about regional and worldly travel for a metropolitan D.C. audience and its global visitors. On air, she continues to share everything from the best deals on cruises, to the most desired hotel escapes and even the hottest trends in resort wear, with tips for business and budget travelers and family vacationers alike. In 2013, she received the Savor the Success TV Personality of the Year Award and The Women’s Center Leadership Award in that same year. She is a proud member of the Asian-American Journalists Association and Distinguished Young Women’s Alumnae Council, and a past board member for bothHealthyWomen.org and her local Mom’s Club.

Interview provided by Booking.com, Amazon, Honda Ridgeline