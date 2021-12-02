Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Social Shop Your Way To The Best Holiday Gifts And Products

items.[0].videoTitle
12 million unique users help you share and understand the very best deals for Black Friday and all your holiday shopping.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:00:20-05

Before you start spending on your holiday gifts it’s a good idea to create a holiday shopping strategy.

Are you always on the lookout for deals? Do you do loads of research and crowdsourcing to find deals and recommendations on the products you want to buy? 

You are not alone.

So where can you turn for insights on the best deals? Social shopping and crowd-led deal hunting websites are increasingly becoming a go to destination for savvy shoppers at the holiday season. 

In a live and interactive interview with products highlights and demos, Pete King, Deal Expert and host of the Slickdeals YouTube channel, will be available to discuss Slickdeals and the trend of social shopping.  Slickdeals is the the only shopping platform powered by millions of real people - it’s shoppers helping shoppers.

This segment is brought to you by Slickdeals 

BIO: Pete King 

Pete King is the host for Slickdeals' video content, including the popular series "WhichWon?”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4