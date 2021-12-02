Simple Tips To Save Time This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving is by far the most delicious holiday of the year, but if you’re hosting a house full of people — or even just preparing dinner for a few friends — it can be a lot of work. The holidays can be a stressful time, so finding ways to de-stress and simplify the process is crucial. Luckily, with some early preparation, you can minimize the stress in the days leading up to your next holiday get-together.

One way to preserve your sanity is by starting your shopping early. Getting your list in order a few weeks ahead gives you ample time to mentally prepare for the one or two things you’ll inevitably forget. It’s also critical that you save time and energy by getting groceries (and other hosting necessities) delivered to your door. This can help you streamline your holiday grocery shopping, cooking, and even gift shopping.

Shipt is the perfect holiday resource - it provides users with support in sourcing forgotten, last-minute supplies for hosting and cooking.

About Rina Hurst

Rina Hurst is the Chief Business Officer at Shipt, leading the company’s Business Development, Partner Success and Digital Site Experience teams. In this role, Rina helps spark connections by delivering an easy-to-shop digital site, launching new and innovative partnerships, and building creative strategies alongside retailers and CPGs to continually meet their unique needs for success. Rina received her MBA from Georgetown University and her undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech.

This segment is brought to you by Shipt