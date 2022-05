For more than two years, the cruise industry has been navigating in uncharted waters — in a world turned upside down, from the pandemic to a war in Ukraine. At the same time sixty percent more cruise ships were built in 2021 than 2020 — and 24 new cruise ships were delivered. The latest is Silversea’s Silver Dawn.

Peter Greenberg is with the newest luxury ship as it is docked in Lisbon, Portugal ahead of its maiden voyage.

Paid for by: Silverseas Cruises