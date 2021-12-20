Shop The Hottest Jewelry Trends For The Holidays

The holiday season is all around us and The National Retail Federation predicts that 2021 holiday sales will grow between 8.5 to 10.5 percent from 2020.

Jewelry will be at the top of many holiday shopping lists as the gift that gives year-round. If you are thinking about giving the gift of jewelry you might be wondering, where do you start, what are the hottest trends, how do I stay in the know and get the best value and style?

Anna De Souza – Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Journalist, will discuss holiday jewelry trends that will turn heads.

Trends and topics Anna will discuss include:

What are the best stores to shop for jewelry that are fully in stock!

Latest trends in gifting jewelry to men

Best ways to bring the bling including short necklaces- layered and hoops

Showing love and commitment with anniversary and commitment jewelry

