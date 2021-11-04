Severe Weather: Can Tech Keep Us Safer?

Hurricane Ida alone illustrated this point with a costly toll in both human life and nearly $95 billion in damages up and down the East Coast. The need for adequate planning and communication around these weather events, regardless of season, has never been more urgent but the question remains: how can you stay safe?

A key part of protecting the public against major storms is clearer communication and technology. In this segment, Meteorologist Porter will discuss how both are coming together in a specialized program that AccuWeather has developed for T-Mobile customers. It’s providing neighborhood-specific warnings when potential danger is imminent so people can take the proper safety steps. He can also talk about how technology is advancing and improving to keep people safer and the importance of having access to the latest information from multiple sources including your favorite station.