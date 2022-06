Chris MacDonald's Portrayal of the King

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 21, 2022

Memories of Elvis in Concert Memorial Tribute

at the Seminole Casino Hotel on August 13th at 8pm. Seminole Casino Hotel

506 South First Street

Immokalee

(239) 658-1313

MoreInParadise.com Paid for by: Seminole Casino Hotel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.