SEGA Is Letting You Get In The Olympic Game

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game™ launches on consoles and PC!
Posted at 9:02 PM, Aug 03, 2021
This year’s highly anticipated Olympic Games are set to begin this month and SEGA of America is inviting everyone to join the fun early with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official VideoGame, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, STEAM for PC and Google Stadia. Perfect for family or friends summer game night, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers aspiring Olympians of all ages a chance to pursue their dreams at-home or online as they go for gold. The game features 18 different fun-fueled Olympic events, an Avatar Creator for players to create the Olympic athlete of their dreams and can choose from more than 50 different colorful wardrobe options, including traditional country outfits or imaginative costumes like pirates, astronauts and many more. Players can even suit up as Sonic the Hedgehog or Miraitowa, the official mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Multiplayer modes for up to 8 players.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is rated E10+.

