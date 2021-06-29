Sea To Table: Diners Wanting Sustainable Food Options Should Look To Maine Lobster

Demand for seafood is at an all-time high, and this summer will be a pivotal time for the Maine Lobster industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking out sustainable food choices—according to Nielsen, 75% of millennials are altering their food buying purchases [bizjournals.com] to benefit the environment—and Maine Lobster is one of the most sustainable fisheries on earth. At the same time, there is increased scrutiny on fisheries around the globe for their harvesting practices, how they impact the marine environment and for Maine Lobstermen the issue of the endangered Right Whale and the continued survival of the species.

About Chris Welch

Chris Welch is a multigenerational Maine Lobsterman who started fishing with his grandfather when he was 6 years old and got his own skiff at age 14. About fishing Chris says “it’s not a job it’s a lifestyle. I love the freedom of it and everyday getting up and doing what I want to do.” Today, Welch fishes out a 35’ Duffy named Foolish Pride (a moniker inspired by his grandfather's nickname for him) and lives in Kennebunk with his wife and two children, fishing year-round. Along with fishing and raising a family, Welch is a lieutenant in the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Fire Department and sit on the board of the Maine Lobsterman’s Association.

This interview is provided by MLMC

