Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Sea To Table: Diners Wanting Sustainable Food Options Should Look To Maine Lobster

items.[0].videoTitle
It’s the start of summer which means it’s officially Lobster season—both for the Maine Lobster industry, which typically peaks from June to November—and for consumers who will be hosting more gatherings and heading back to restaurants as restrictions ease around the country.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:15:31-04

Demand for seafood is at an all-time high, and this summer will be a pivotal time for the Maine Lobster industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking out sustainable food choices—according to Nielsen, 75% of millennials are altering their food buying purchases [bizjournals.com] to benefit the environment—and Maine Lobster is one of the most sustainable fisheries on earth. At the same time, there is increased scrutiny on fisheries around the globe for their harvesting practices, how they impact the marine environment and for Maine Lobstermen the issue of the endangered Right Whale and the continued survival of the species.

About Chris Welch

Chris Welch is a multigenerational Maine Lobsterman who started fishing with his grandfather when he was 6 years old and got his own skiff at age 14. About fishing Chris says “it’s not a job it’s a lifestyle. I love the freedom of it and everyday getting up and doing what I want to do.” Today, Welch fishes out a 35’ Duffy named Foolish Pride (a moniker inspired by his grandfather's nickname for him) and lives in Kennebunk with his wife and two children, fishing year-round. Along with fishing and raising a family, Welch is a lieutenant in the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Fire Department and sit on the board of the Maine Lobsterman’s Association.

This interview is provided by MLMC

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku