Sanofi Pasteur RSV Awareness

As you may have seen, RSV has been on the rise over the past few months and we can expect it to increase as we enter respiratory virus season which is typically November – March. In southern environments, like Florida, RSV season has an earlier onset and longer duration than most regions of the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DID YOU KNOW?
- Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under 12 months, according to a study conducted between 1997 - 2000
- ~72% of infants hospitalized for RSV were born at term with no underlying conditions, in a study conducted from 2014 to 2015
- In a US study from 1993 - 2008, infants under 1 year are on average 16 times more likely to be hospitalized for RSV than for influenza