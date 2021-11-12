Millions of Americans are living longer—and will have the opportunity to enjoy many careers, relationships, and lifestyles in this next phase of life. Longtime publishing executive, photographer, and author Michael Clinton offers those considering a midlife change—in their work, goals, relationships, or daily routine—a transformative and proven process to living a fulfilled and passionate life with ROAR into the Second Half of Your Life (Before It’s Too Late). Michael explains the four steps to achieve your goals:

1. Reimagine yourself;

2. Own who you are;

3. Act on what’s next, and

4. Reassess your relationships.

If you’re 45 and healthy, you may live to be 90. Michael’s suggestion? Don’t think retire, but “refire” into the second half of life. Michael’s mission is to help others shape a second half of life full of joy, purpose, learning, and fulfillment. With more than 40 first-hand stories (from everyday people to Donna Karan and Julianna Margulies) and practical tips and insightful research, ROAR shows us how to optimize our lives and realize our most important goals. Michael is a testament to this process, applying it himself to pursue a diverse and richly layered life. Rising from working class roots to a successful career in magazine publishing, he also enjoys other “lives” as a photographer, pilot, philanthropist, a marathon runner, and winemaker.

Michael Clinton is the former president and publishing director of Hearst Magazines, and special media advisor to the Hearst Corporation’s CEO. In addition to being an author and photographer, Michael is an avid traveler having experienced 124 countries, and has run marathons on seven continents. He is a private pilot, a part owner of a vineyard in Argentina, has started a nonprofit foundation, holds two master’s degrees, and still has a long list of life experiences that he plans to tackle.

For more info, visit:

https://beyondword.com/products/roar-into-the-second-half-of-your-life-before-its-too-late