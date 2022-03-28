Rise Of SUVs

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are dominating the U.S car marketplace. Consumers across the world are more interested in SUVs compared to traditional sedans, wagons and hatchbacks. In fact, a recent report found that SUVs in the US jumped from less than 45% in 2012 to nearly 65% in 2018. Your audience interested in buying a car might be wondering: What should I expect from the automotive industry in 2022?

This momentum is good news for consumers as well as car manufacturers. From affordable subcompacts to large luxury models, SUVs will continue to increase their market share compared to road cars for the foreseeable future.

Maserati has a long-standing practice of naming its cars after the world’s most famous winds. It all started in 1963, with the legendary Mistral. This was followed by Ghibli, Bora, and Khamsin. And, in 2016 with Levante, the Brand’s first SUV.

This segment is brought to you by Maserati