The world is undergoing a revolution in how we live and work. Technologies like Zoom make it possible to work from home. Airbnb makes it possible to work from any home. This newfound flexibility is bringing about a revolution in how we travel, allowing for more frequent trips, longer trips, travel to more locations, and even the ability to live on Airbnb. Data and research from Airbnb suggest these three trends are here to stay, including as consumers prepare for the busy holiday season.

In May, Airbnb introduced its 2021 Release, with over 100 upgrades to improve every aspect of the Airbnb service. Now, Airbnb will be announcing a number of new innovations that make it easier to host on Airbnb and support these changing needs of travelers.

Station Note: This segment is brought to you by Airbnb