Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Remix A Traditional Family Classic This Thanksgiving

items.[0].videoTitle
Brand Partner, TV Personality, and Grandbaby Cakes Author Jocelyn Delk Adams invites Cooks to remix a traditional family classic this Thanksgiving with a can of Libby’s Vegetables.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 12:34:32-05

Perhaps one of the most beloved pastimes at Thanksgiving is cooking traditional family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. While family favorites always hit the spot − especially during the holidays − a few might be ready for a refresh. That’s why Libby’s Vegetables has partnered with TV personality Jocelyn Delk Adams and author of the award-winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes to honor her grandmother’s recipes and remix them with a fun “grandbaby” twist.

About Libby's® Vegetables
Since 1868, Libby’s® has been preparing the finest canned vegetables, bringing wholesome farm-fresh taste to America’s families. Libby’s® Vegetables are cultivated and harvested at the peak of freshness, providing families with delicious, flavorful and nutritious options for creating mealtime magic. Libby's® Vegetables does all the prep work - no need of washing, peeling, and dicing, allowing you to spend more time during the holidays with those that matter most, friends and family. Libby's® Vegetables are cost-efficient, allowing you to make flavorful seasonal recipes without breaking the bank, so you can support all your entertaining needs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4