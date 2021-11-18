In light of this latest trend and the rise of vertical social media platforms, the father-daughter Rascoff duo was inspired to develop Recon Food, a vertical social media app that brings people together through a shared love of food. They were moved by the many aspects of social media that felt unhealthy, and food was something that brought their own family together during the pandemic.

Users can either take photos of their restaurant dishes and review them or take photos of the dishes they created from scratch. You can also take photos on-demand or let the innovative technology search their camera roll and upload any food-centric photos ever taken. The app then uses geolocation to identify the restaurants where you took the photos and allows you to recommend the dishes.

Spencer & Sophia Rascoff, the father-daughter duo who created Recon Food, are available to discuss their latest app. They will share the inspiration behind the app, how it brings together novice and experience foodies alike and how it serves as another positive social media platform for families and friends to connect.