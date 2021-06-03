Real Estate Trends

Last year, home sales reached their highest point in 14 years and that trend has continued into 2021. In the process, the number of consumers who did internet research about a home purchase reached an all-­time high of 97%. Yet, even with internet searches and new technology that provides 3-D tours and pictures, 9 in 10 people still choose to work with a real estate agent to buy a home. That’s because buying a house is the largest and most important financial decision most people will make a lifetime.

IMPORTANT TIPS FOR BUYING (OR SELLING) YOUR DREAM HOME :

BUYERS: How buyers can stand out in a crowded market

SELLERS: What sellers should do to maximize profits

BUYERS: The ‘big things’ to focus on when looking at a house

SELLERS: Why you should leave emotions out of the sale

