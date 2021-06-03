Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Real Estate Trends

items.[0].videoTitle
Last year, home sales reached their highest point in 14 years and that trend has continued into 2021. In the process, the number of consumers who did internet research about a home purchase reached an all-­time high of 97%.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:30:40-04

Last year, home sales reached their highest point in 14 years and that trend has continued into 2021. In the process, the number of consumers who did internet research about a home purchase reached an all-­time high of 97%. Yet, even with internet searches and new technology that provides 3-D tours and pictures, 9 in 10 people still choose to work with a real estate agent to buy a home. That’s because buying a house is the largest and most important financial decision most people will make a lifetime.

IMPORTANT TIPS FOR BUYING (OR SELLING) YOUR DREAM HOME:

BUYERS: How buyers can stand out in a crowded market

SELLERS: What sellers should do to maximize profits

BUYERS: The ‘big things’ to focus on when looking at a house

SELLERS: Why you should leave emotions out of the sale

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku