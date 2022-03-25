Protect Yourself From Future COVID Variants

COVID cases have dropped, and mask mandates are ending in many places, but COVID is still with us. Variants will continue to emerge and can be unpredictable in their severity and their ability to spread. Vaccines remain the best defense against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID, including all known variants. With vaccines available for everyone 5 years of age and older, more Americans can get strong protection. People shouldn’t wait for the next variant and delay achieving the strongest immunity. The best path to protection from future variants is simple: get vaccinated, get boosted, and take your children to get vaccinated and boosted.

DID YOU KNOW?

Three-quarters of American adults and two-thirds of all Americans have been vaccinated. No long-term side effects have been detected.

COVID vaccines help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID. They offer strong protection from the worst outcomes.

Every person in the country 5 years old and older – in every community, in every corner of America – is eligible to get vaccinated.

Vaccines are free and available regardless of your residency or health insurance status.

Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of long COVID by preventing COVID in the first place.

For more information please visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/ [vaccines.gov]

Produced for: Department of Health and Human Services