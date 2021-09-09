While genetic information has contributed to advances in treatment of diseases such as breast cancer, it has not been widely used in prostate cancer…until now.
On the eve of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, researchers from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington are announcing a collaboration on a first-of-its-kind study called PROMISE, a long-term observational study to learn how genetic differences can affect patient outcomes. This research will examine how particular genetic profiles can:
- Influence the susceptibility of men to prostate cancer
- Impact the effectiveness of existing treatments
- Improve guidance for existing and new treatment options
- Suggest precise areas to explore for new discoveries