ProPanama Tourism

Ever since the Central American country surged from the oceans 3 million of years ago, it has served as a biodiverse bridge between North and South America for plants, animals and now people, goods and information.

Top government officials from Panama will be visiting the US this September to share their success story and inform the American public and businesses about opportunities to visit, invest, work, and retire in the country of just over 4 million people that is expected to grow 12% (GDP) this year (International Monetary Fund) and reach herd immunity from COVID19 by October. On September 13th, the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) will conduct a panel discussion at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History to update the original Tourism Conservation Research (TCI) economic model, created in 1999 by Dr. Hana Ayala to use tourism to serve as an economic catalyst to conserve the country’s natural and cultural heritage through scientific research and sustainable investments.

