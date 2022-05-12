America’s emphasis on ‘sick care’ vs preventive care not only costs the U.S. $260 billion in economic outputs from chronic diseases that could otherwise be diagnosed and treated through primary care, but studies have shown that Americans’ health caresystem continues to rank last amongst high income countries. A system where health care is more comprehensive, prioritizes mental health and health equity, and costs less is possible. But it needs to start with primary care.

Paid for by: Primary Care for America