Preventing Holiday Health Humbugs

The holidays can take their toll on even the healthiest person- from busy schedules to bad weather- there’s a lot that can bring us down this season. But with a few steps, it is easy to stay ahead of the challenges to come.

This festive time of year can bring about both stress and anxiety for families. The good news? There are a couple of simple strategies that you and your family can use to help ease the winter blues.

But with so much to consider, where do we start?

Some of the items that will be discussed include:

How prioritizing sleep and comfort can lead to better health

Why self care and recovery are so important

Tips on cold & flu prevention

Making prevention part of your every day

