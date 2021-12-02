Prepping For The Holidays With Ereka Vetrini

The holiday season is undoubtedly one of the best times of year, but it can also be one of the busiest and most stressful. While we’d all like to be spending time with friends and loved ones, it is easy to get bogged down by a growing shopping list or wondering if you have crossed off every name on your gift list.

With Nationwide Shipping on DoorDash and Caviar consumers can order delicious meals and items from iconic restaurants and retailers across the country and have them delivered directly to their doorstep from anywhere in the nation in just a few days.

Want to send over a delicious dessert or flowers to your cousin across the country? Easy. Need some fresh meat and seafood for a dinner party? Done.

Whether you’re looking for a unique holiday present, last-minute party prep supplies, or simply want to show friends and family that you’re thinking of them, it’s now easier than ever with Nationwide Shipping on DoorDash and Caviar. It’s easy to send any item from merchants on Nationwide Shipping as a gift order - simply select the meal or item you want to send, proceed to checkout, and add a gift note in the Special Instructions. From there, add in the recipient’s contact information and place the order!

This segment is brought to you by DoorDash

About Ereka Vetrini

Ereka Vetrini is a TV Host, Lifestyle Expert, Brand Spokesperson, Producer, Blogger and proud mom of two. Ereka is currently the host of Lifetime’s Access Health. Access Health brings you the latest cutting-edge developments and innovations in medicine, nutrition and fitness, so women everywhere can take charge of their health starting today! She is also a regular contributor to NBC’s 1st Look and NY Live. As an on-air correspondent for NBC she covers the hottest spots to dine, travel and shop! Ereka was previously the host of TLC Sunday Brunch where she brought you the very best brunch & cocktail recipes, styling tips and so much more! As a mother of two, Ereka enjoys spending every spare minute running after her 9 and 7 year-old.