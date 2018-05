Cancer will affect 1 out of every 4 dogs and 1 out of every 5 cats accounting for nearly 50 percent of all disease-related pet deaths each year. Six million dogs and nearly the same number of cats are impacted by cancer each year.

In fact, cancer is the number one disease-related cause of death in both dogs and cats. Despite the huge impact of the disease, 8 in 10 pet parents know little to nothing about pet cancer symptoms.