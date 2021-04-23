Perseverance for managing your financial future

April is Financial Literacy Month, and film and TV Star Hill Harper is on a mission to help people with positive financial momentum. Harper, who currently stars on ABC’s hit drama The Good Doctor, is also a financial literacy activist aiming to inspire consumers as they manage their personal finances after being impacted by the pandemic.

As we recently passed the one year mark of COVID-19, Experian conducted a national consumer survey to gauge the financial impact. Findings reveal Americans feel less worried about personal finances today with 55 percent feeling concerned vs. the 69 percent who did in 2020. That could be in part, due to the fact that nearly 30% of respondents took steps to prepare for a recession such as cutting back on spending. But many consumers are still struggling financially.

As society continues on the road to recovery, Harper is partnering with Experian to create more awareness about how to achieve a good credit score and what to do today to get back on track with your finances.