As a result of the pandemic, 86% of Hispanic small business owners reported significant negative impacts, including complete closure, and were only half as likely as their white counterparts to receive PPP loans. In addition, the historic systemic barriers affecting wealth and educational attainment contributes to smaller income among Hispanic business owners. As a direct response to this impact on Hispanic small business owners, the launch of Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) will commit over $50 million to provide immediate resources to restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías. As part of the platform, The PepsiCo Foundation has committed $10 million dollars through the IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator, from which 150 local businesses are immediately benefiting, receiving one $10,000 grant each in addition to mentorship and coaching.

