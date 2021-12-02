While almost 50% of veterans returning home from World War II started businesses, that number is down to 4.5% today. But why? The biggest challenge faced by today’s veterans is access to the funds and social networks needed to start their businesses. That’s why the PenFed Foundation launched the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP,) which equips military members and veterans with the resources and training needed to realize their business aspirations.

MORE ABOUT SEDA GOFF:

Seda is the Senior Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs at PenFed Foundation and leads the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program and the Veteran Entrepreneur Fund Bravo. She is committed to inspiring, educating, and connecting veterans with the right people and the right resources to be successful as entrepreneurs and innovators. Seda helps to bridge the gap of investment capital to military veteran entrepreneurs by providing development, funding and a platform to grow. Her work also focuses on connecting veteran entrepreneurs to support other veteran entrepreneurs through their successes. Seda served as City Leader for Bunker Labs and previously worked at Capitol Post in Alexandria, VA and founded Lighthouse Global Business to guide international entrepreneurs and US-based start-ups looking to build or expand their businesses. Seda is an Adjunct Professor at American University’s Kogod School of Business where she teaches Introduction to Entrepreneurship.

MORE ABOUT ANDREW WOLGEMUTH & WOVE:

Andrew is a Co-founder and COO at Wove. Andrew grew up in the jewelry industry through his family's jewelry business in central Pennsylvania. During Andrew's time in the Army, he started designing and building rings for friends who were serving overseas and wanted to propose upon coming home. Following his time in the Army, Andrew spent the summer working on Wove at Stanford GSB's Ignite Entrepreneurship Program and developed a unique customer experience that couples love. Wove is a collaborative jewelry design platform empowering couples to create a one of a kind engagement rings with the company's world class jewelry designers. Wove gives couples the confidence to buy remotely by shipping exact custom replicas to the couples home following initial design. The company prides itself on its craftsmanship, hand crafting each piece with Master Goldsmiths from their shops in Lancaster and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

