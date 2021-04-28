Watch
Pandemic & Indoor Air Quality

Homeowners want increasingly clean and energy efficient air as they continue to spend more time at home
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 28, 2021
Kim McGill is the Vice President of Marketing at Lennox Residential. In her role at the Lennox flagship brand, Kim reframed the HVAC conversation with consumers by challenging them to "Rethink Your Air" and unveiling the new tagline, "Air is life. Make it Perfect." Since 2017, Kim’s visionary leadership of the Lennox Residential marketing strategy has established the Lennox brand’s positioning as an innovative HVAC provider with market-leading products and a dynamic, engaging brand story.

Kim has a mechanical engineering degree from Michigan Technological University and an MBA in marketing from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

