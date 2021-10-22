Keeping software up to date, creating strong passwords and using multi-factor authentication are all standard ways to keep your files safe, however one key thing that often gets overlooked is backup. With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to assess your backup options and explore ways to keep your data secure.
DAVID’S TIPS INCLUDE:
- Know where your data lives, check if it’s being backed up and learn how to recover your data if it is lost
- Like anything else, you get what you pay for. If you have “free” backup, make sure you understand what is actually being backed up, how often, and how to recover files.
- Cloud storage is not a substitute for backup. Backup services complement storage services, providing secure data protection in the cloud. Always look for a continuous, encrypted backup plan.
- Restoring accidentally deleted or lost files is a hassle, look for a backup solution that includes restoration as well.