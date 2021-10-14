October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Robyn Lucas writes: “I had a dream the weekend Charlottesville happened and started writing rather immediately to distract myself from the chaos. Little did I know I was writing about intimate partner violence that mirrored that of my marriage and echoed some of what my friends and neighbors were going through. Slowly, I began to put the pieces together and realized my own marriage was far from normal and I needed to either get help or get out. The abuse escalated until I had to take out a protective order September 2018. After 19 years of marriage, my divorce was finalized October 2019.”

About Robyn’s book “Paper Doll Lina” – the main character Lina Henry is a devoted mother and wife who has come to think of herself as a fragile paper doll. She lives in a beautiful home, her husband David is a well-to-do investment banker, and her two teenagers are wonderful, kind kids. To the outside world, she has it all. But behind closed doors, Lina’s paper doll life is being torn apart by her controlling, manipulative, and abusive husband.